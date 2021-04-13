TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Portfolio Manager Laird Landmann Buys 3,343 Shares

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Portfolio Manager Laird Landmann acquired 3,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $18,887.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 631,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,569,138.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Laird Landmann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 8th, Laird Landmann bought 60,716 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $344,259.72.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Laird Landmann bought 12,666 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $71,816.22.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Laird Landmann acquired 87,525 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $496,266.75.

On Monday, March 29th, Laird Landmann bought 3,200 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $18,144.00.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Laird Landmann acquired 3,700 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $20,979.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Laird Landmann acquired 27,762 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.65 per share, with a total value of $156,855.30.

Shares of NYSE:TSI opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $5.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.0825 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,268,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 217,854 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 260,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 23,577 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 212,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 22,079 shares during the period. 25.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TCW Strategic Income Fund

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

