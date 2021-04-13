TE-FOOD (TONE) Market Capitalization Tops $39.17 Million

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded up 25.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One TE-FOOD coin can now be bought for about $0.0690 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TE-FOOD has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. TE-FOOD has a market capitalization of $39.17 million and approximately $737,739.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.16 or 0.00055854 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00019567 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.94 or 0.00085676 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $402.18 or 0.00638798 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00039287 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00032467 BTC.

TE-FOOD Profile

TE-FOOD (CRYPTO:TONE) is a coin. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,973,686 coins. TE-FOOD’s official website is www.te-food.com . The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD . TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

TE-FOOD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using US dollars.

