Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 1,900 Shares of TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TCF. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in TCF Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in TCF Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 134,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in TCF Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in TCF Financial by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 39,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in TCF Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TCF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TCF Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

TCF Financial stock opened at $48.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.15 and a 200-day moving average of $39.99. TCF Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $50.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $508.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.62 million. Equities analysts anticipate that TCF Financial Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

In other TCF Financial news, EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $139,650.00. Also, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 22,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $1,092,468.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,559,326.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,848,757 in the last ninety days. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

