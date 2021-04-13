Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,905,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,222,000 after buying an additional 95,549 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,701,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,130,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 450,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,703,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.21.

In related news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $697,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,874.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $23.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $15.18 and a one year high of $25.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

