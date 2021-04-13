Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $798,000 Stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,365 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 507,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,080,000 after acquiring an additional 52,836 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 166,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 49,798 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,186,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,587,000 after purchasing an additional 105,723 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 17.0% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 195,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,537,000 after buying an additional 28,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

TOL stock opened at $60.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.74. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.37 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush cut Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $59,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,746,133.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $36,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,587.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 881,897 shares of company stock worth $48,486,645. Corporate insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

