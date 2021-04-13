Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth $288,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Evergy by 16,759.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 884,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,104,000 after buying an additional 879,353 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Evergy by 179.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 630,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,636,000 after buying an additional 404,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.29.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $60.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.05%.

In related news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $57,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.48 per share, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,271.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,673 shares of company stock worth $1,863,735. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

