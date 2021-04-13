Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Makes New Investment in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2021

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 34,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.10% of TCR2 Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRR opened at $22.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 2.13. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $35.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.06.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55). As a group, research analysts predict that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCRR has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Sunday. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.38.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit