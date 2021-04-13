Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Makes New Investment in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 34,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.10% of TCR2 Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRR opened at $22.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 2.13. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $35.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.06.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55). As a group, research analysts predict that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCRR has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Sunday. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.38.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.