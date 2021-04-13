TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 925.0% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMVWY opened at $22.32 on Tuesday. TeamViewer has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $30.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.93.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer that helps to remotely connect to desktop computers, mobile devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices from anywhere at any time; TeamViewer Tensor, a cloud-based enterprise connectivity platform, which enables large-scale IT management framework deployments; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

