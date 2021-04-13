Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2021

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $4,736,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,974,000. Truadvice LLC bought a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,706,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 235.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 23,556 shares during the period. Finally, Washburn Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 22,280 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHJ stock opened at $51.01 on Tuesday. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.96 and a 52-week high of $54.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.34.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit