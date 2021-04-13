Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $4,736,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,974,000. Truadvice LLC bought a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,706,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 235.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 23,556 shares during the period. Finally, Washburn Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 22,280 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHJ stock opened at $51.01 on Tuesday. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.96 and a 52-week high of $54.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.34.

