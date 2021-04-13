Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $346,000 Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 72.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,693 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 118.7% during the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.3% during the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 7.5% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 476,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,269,000 after purchasing an additional 33,167 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 27.5% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 25,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $546,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $96.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.02 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATVI. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.23.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

