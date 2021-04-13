Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,916 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 161,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 29,009 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 29.7% in the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 131,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 54,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,447,000 after buying an additional 70,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $59,621,000. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRX stock opened at $20.65 on Tuesday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $21.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 1.63.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. On average, research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.03%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

In other news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,128. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $206,400.00. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

