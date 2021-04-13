Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $691,000.

Shares of MUB opened at $116.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.39. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.13 and a 1-year high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

