TerraCredit (CREDIT) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $34,107.00

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One TerraCredit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TerraCredit has traded 2,021.6% higher against the dollar. TerraCredit has a total market capitalization of $13.98 million and approximately $34,107.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TerraCredit alerts:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 55% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraCredit Coin Profile

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. The official website for TerraCredit is terra-credit.com. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

Buying and Selling TerraCredit

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraCredit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraCredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraCredit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.