Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Increased to $176.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $162.00 to $176.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Texas Instruments from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Longbow Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $170.14.

Shares of TXN opened at $192.43 on Monday. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $105.30 and a twelve month high of $197.58. The company has a market cap of $177.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.35.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

In related news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 45,090 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.28, for a total value of $7,858,285.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,248,124.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,630,207,000 after buying an additional 2,129,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Texas Instruments by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,526,013,000 after buying an additional 1,833,704 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,878,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,277,864,000 after purchasing an additional 904,230 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,096,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,322,000 after purchasing an additional 313,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,590,707,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

