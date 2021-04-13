The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti Sells 8,175 Shares

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 8,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $382,263.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ralph J. Nicoletti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 6th, Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 15,000 shares of The AZEK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $665,850.00.

Shares of The AZEK stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $46.79. 916,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,684. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $48.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.01 and a 200 day moving average of $39.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion and a PE ratio of 79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $212.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in The AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in The AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in The AZEK in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The AZEK by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in The AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. 94.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AZEK shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The AZEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.39.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

