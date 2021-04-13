The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $67.59

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $67.59 and last traded at $67.59, with a volume of 321 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.97.

BKGFY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. HSBC lowered The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. The Berkeley Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.54%.

About The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

