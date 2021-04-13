The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Price Target Raised to $85.00

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BX. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.13.

Shares of BX stock opened at $77.37 on Monday. The Blackstone Group has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $77.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.7175 dividend. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.23%.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

