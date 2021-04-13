The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 280.7% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 624,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,179,000 after purchasing an additional 32,099 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $2,375,000. Finally, Connolly Sarah T. acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $1,116,000. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $301.00. 2,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,446. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $290.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.89, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $156.31 and a one year high of $303.99.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total value of $886,650.00. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total value of $564,380,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 2,149,073 shares of company stock valued at $608,055,929 over the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $312.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $208.00 to $299.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.55.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

