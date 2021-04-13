The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) Short Interest Update

The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decline of 98.7% from the March 15th total of 973,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 235,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
FLWPF stock remained flat at $$0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday. 160,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,099. The Flowr has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average of $0.31.
The Flowr Company Profile
