The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) Short Interest Update

The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decline of 98.7% from the March 15th total of 973,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 235,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FLWPF stock remained flat at $$0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday. 160,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,099. The Flowr has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average of $0.31.

The Flowr Company Profile

The Flowr Corporation cultivates, produces, and sells cannabis in Canada. It also has operations in Canada, Europe, and Australia. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

