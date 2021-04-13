The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY)

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OUKPY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,621. Metso Outotec Oyj has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $6.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.69.

About Metso Outotec Oyj

Metso Outotec Oyj provides sustainable technologies and end-to-end solutions and services for minerals processing, aggregates, metals refining, and recycling industries worldwide. It offers a range of equipment, parts, and services for quarries, aggregates contractors, construction companies, as well as for demolition and recycling applications; and a portfolio of process solutions, equipment, and services, as well as plant delivery capability for mining operations.

