The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY)

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of SNCY stock opened at $39.67 on Monday. Sun Country Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $31.02 and a fifty-two week high of $40.55.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, Director Kerry Philipovitch bought 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at $123,336. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, and charter air transportation services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of February 8, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

