The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.21

Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.21 and last traded at $41.19, with a volume of 157903 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.70.

KHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

The stock has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a PE ratio of -101.75, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.84 and a 200 day moving average of $34.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after buying an additional 121,281 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 850,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,494,000 after buying an additional 56,378 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at about $763,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

