The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lessened its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,040,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,095,000 after acquiring an additional 956,382 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,165,000 after acquiring an additional 576,952 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,414,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 881,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,079,000 after acquiring an additional 17,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 800,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,920,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

Shares of LSXMA stock opened at $46.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $27.49 and a 52 week high of $47.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 64.82 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.36.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

