The Lovesac (LOVE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 14th. Analysts expect The Lovesac to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LOVE stock opened at $69.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.42. The Lovesac has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $72.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -532.08, a PEG ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58.

In other The Lovesac news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 80,000 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total transaction of $3,840,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 3,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $167,166.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 404,342 shares of company stock worth $22,422,807 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

LOVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Lovesac in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of The Lovesac in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on The Lovesac from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.88.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

