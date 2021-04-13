The Lovesac (LOVE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 14th. Analysts expect The Lovesac to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of LOVE stock opened at $69.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.42. The Lovesac has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $72.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -532.08, a PEG ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58.
In other The Lovesac news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 80,000 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total transaction of $3,840,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 3,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $167,166.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 404,342 shares of company stock worth $22,422,807 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.
The Lovesac Company Profile
The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.
