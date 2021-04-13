The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) PT Raised to $77.00

Apr 13th, 2021

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its price objective lifted by BTIG Research from $62.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Lovesac from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Lovesac in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of The Lovesac in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.88.

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE opened at $69.17 on Friday. The Lovesac has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $72.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -532.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.42.

In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $296,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,523 shares in the company, valued at $5,847,924.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 210,000 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $12,471,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 404,342 shares of company stock worth $22,422,807. Corporate insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in The Lovesac during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in The Lovesac during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in The Lovesac during the fourth quarter worth $359,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in The Lovesac by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in The Lovesac by 56.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

