The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 15th

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 1.15 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th.

The PNC Financial Services Group has increased its dividend payment by 76.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. The PNC Financial Services Group has a payout ratio of 48.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group to earn $8.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.2%.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

NYSE:PNC opened at $180.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $89.13 and a 1-year high of $184.33.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,295 shares of company stock worth $1,128,071 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.78.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.