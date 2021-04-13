The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Sage Group plc supplies business management software, services and support to small and medium sized businesses. The Company’s products includes accounting, payroll, customer relationship management, financial forecasting, payment processing, job costing, human resources, business intelligence, taxation and other products for accountants, business stationery, development platforms, e-business and enterprise resource planning. Sage Group’s products find its application in the healthcare, human resource and payroll, construction/real estate, transport/distribution, payment processing, accountancy, manufacturing, retail, and automotive distribution industries. The products offered by the Company are majorly developed and supported locally. The Sage Group plc is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SGPYY. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Sage Group to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Societe Generale restated a sell rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Sage Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of SGPYY opened at $36.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.02 and a 200-day moving average of $34.11. The Sage Group has a one year low of $30.07 and a one year high of $41.06. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

