The Southern (NYSE:SO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $57.00 to $59.00. Mizuho currently has an underperform rating on the stock. 272,297 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 3,964,435 shares.The stock last traded at $63.77 and had previously closed at $62.89.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank raised The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Southern from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.73.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $157,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,113.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,049 shares of company stock worth $806,650 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SO. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in The Southern by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in The Southern by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 51,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc lifted its holdings in The Southern by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 60,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Southern by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Southern by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 541,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,270,000 after acquiring an additional 132,960 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $67.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

The Southern Company Profile (NYSE:SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

