ThoreCoin Price Reaches $12,101.89 (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 13th. ThoreCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.05 billion and approximately $58,074.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ThoreCoin has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ThoreCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $12,101.89 or 0.18995449 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ThoreCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00068990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $164.92 or 0.00258857 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.73 or 0.00694922 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,500.62 or 0.99672306 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00022448 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $549.54 or 0.00862580 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ThoreCoin Profile

ThoreCoin was first traded on February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,686 coins. The Reddit community for ThoreCoin is https://reddit.com/r/ThoreCoin . The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ThoreCoin is medium.com/@Thorenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “THR represents a basket of top-traded high-demand coins Simply put, it’s a Basket of Multiple cryptocurrencies in which the user can invest by buying tokens, without the need to buy each cryptocurrency separately It’s an opportunity to participate in the growth of cryptocurrencies It’s a simple and comprehensible solution as the user need to monitor only one price – the price of the #THR Token by buying a token, user gets a share in this portfolio, THR token is traded like any other coin 24/7. Thorecoin has moved from Ethereum to Waves “

ThoreCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ThoreCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThoreCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.