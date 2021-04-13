ThreeFold Achieves Market Cap of $10.27 Million (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One ThreeFold coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC on major exchanges. ThreeFold has a market capitalization of $10.27 million and $51,025.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ThreeFold has traded 58.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00067565 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.67 or 0.00263155 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004521 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $431.97 or 0.00682028 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,230.99 or 0.99833571 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00021098 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $547.91 or 0.00865072 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ThreeFold Coin Profile

ThreeFold’s launch date was October 30th, 2020. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io

According to CryptoCompare, “The famous Token is an NFT with a real use case. There will be just one digital picture of the famous person. Defi is the future of finance giving us the possibility to give digital value to people and participate in the success of famous people. Users can redeem these cards for picture rights representing the famous person. Famous actors, singers, Influencers… Sell these NFTs to their fanbase or keep them. The more attention the famous person gets the more valuable the users' NFT. “

ThreeFold Coin Trading

