Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2021

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 2,400.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

OTCMKTS:THUPY opened at $24.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.36. Thule Group AB has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $31.42.

Thule Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Thule Group AB (publ) operates in the sports and outdoor sector worldwide. It offers roof racks; roof boxes; carriers for transporting bikes, water, and winter sports equipment and rooftop tents; awnings, bike carriers, and tents for RVs and caravans; bike trailers, child bike seats, and strollers; luggage, backpacks, and laptop bags; and hiking backpacks, camera bags, and cases for consumer electronics.

