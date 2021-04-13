Tidal Finance Price Reaches $0.0222 on Top Exchanges (TIDAL)

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Tidal Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0222 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Tidal Finance has traded 24.3% lower against the US dollar. Tidal Finance has a market capitalization of $19.23 million and approximately $972,814.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00056927 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00019653 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.83 or 0.00088071 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $396.25 or 0.00625071 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00039345 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00032059 BTC.

TIDAL is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

