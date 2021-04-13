TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Shares Down 6.4%

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) dropped 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.06 and last traded at $11.06. Approximately 1,840 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,565,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.81.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMST. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on TimkenSteel from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $498.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $211.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.80 million. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%. Analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in TimkenSteel during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TimkenSteel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in TimkenSteel by 238.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in TimkenSteel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Company Profile (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.