(TMB.TO) (TSE:TMB) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2021

Shares of (TMB.TO) (TSE:TMB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$5.19. (TMB.TO) shares last traded at C$5.18, with a volume of 53,538 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.18.

(TMB.TO) Company Profile (TSE:TMB)

Tembec Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the forest products business. It operates through four segments: Forest Products, Specialty Cellulose Pulp, Paper Pulp and Paper. The Forest Products segment consists primarily of forest and sawmill operations, which produce softwood lumber spruce/pine/fir (SPF) and specialty wood lumber.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for (TMB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (TMB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit