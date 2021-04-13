Tokenbox (TBX) Price Tops $0.0729 on Top Exchanges

Tokenbox (CURRENCY:TBX) traded up 31.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. In the last seven days, Tokenbox has traded up 33% against the dollar. One Tokenbox coin can now be bought for about $0.0729 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tokenbox has a market cap of $818,716.40 and approximately $6,722.00 worth of Tokenbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00057193 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00019492 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.90 or 0.00088301 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.62 or 0.00628091 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00039551 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00031944 BTC.

TBX is a coin. It launched on December 3rd, 2017. Tokenbox’s total supply is 16,051,590 coins and its circulating supply is 11,235,451 coins. The Reddit community for Tokenbox is /r/tokenbox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tokenbox’s official Twitter account is @tokenbox and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tokenbox is tokenbox.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenbox is a trading ecosystem that aims to connect cryptocurrency funds under the management of professional portfolio managers and traders with investors. Tokenbox aims to present to investors a ready-made “box” solution for the creation of their own tokenized funds, operating professionally, transparently and within the applicable legal framework providing them with the best strategies for managing funds on the cryptocurrencies market. Tokenbox token (TBX) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokenbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tokenbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

