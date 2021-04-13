Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) by 118.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 368,216 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.26% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 12,127 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $183,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 23,275.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 186,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 1,344.3% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,141,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,048 shares in the last quarter. 2.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TNXP opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.92.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, manufacturing, and licensing small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

