Tornado Trading Down 21.7% This Week (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 13th. Tornado has a total market cap of $422,689.52 and $424,066.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tornado coin can now be purchased for approximately $70.45 or 0.00111417 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tornado has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00067059 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.44 or 0.00258481 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $433.15 or 0.00685039 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,962.89 or 0.99578424 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00022120 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $549.78 or 0.00869496 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Tornado

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance . Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Buying and Selling Tornado

