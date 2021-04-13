Total (EPA:FP) PT Set at €44.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on Total (EPA:FP) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

FP has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Total and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on Total and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Total and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Total and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Total presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €44.00 ($51.76).

EPA FP opened at €37.67 ($44.32) on Monday. Total has a 1 year low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a 1 year high of €49.33 ($58.04). The business’s fifty day moving average is €39.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is €35.03.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

