Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) in a report published on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered Touchstone Exploration to a speculative buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

TXP opened at GBX 117.50 ($1.54) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 132.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 127.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £246.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Touchstone Exploration has a one year low of GBX 22.20 ($0.29) and a one year high of GBX 178 ($2.33).

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and 3 exploration blocks.

