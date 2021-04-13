Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 55,445 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,120% compared to the average volume of 4,544 call options.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $125.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.46. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $62.47 and a 12 month high of $128.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total transaction of $423,283.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,322.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $724,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,036.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,944 shares of company stock worth $8,049,124. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 77.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 408,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,824,000 after purchasing an additional 26,194 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 486,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,290 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 130.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 57,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 32,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 109,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $98.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.41.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

