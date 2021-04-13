Traders Purchase Large Volume of 8X8 Put Options (NYSE:EGHT)

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 19,038 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 12,851% compared to the average daily volume of 147 put options.

In other 8X8 news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $58,040.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,400.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $29,230.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 167,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,411,381.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,812 shares of company stock valued at $657,749. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 215,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on EGHT shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on 8X8 from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on 8X8 from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley raised their price objective on 8X8 from $25.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded 8X8 from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.96.

EGHT stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.95. 743,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,533,201. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.01. 8X8 has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $39.17. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The firm had revenue of $136.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

