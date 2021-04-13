Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes and transportation. Trane Technologies plc, formerly known as Ingersoll-Rand Plc, is based in SWORDS, Ireland. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.12.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $170.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.52. The company has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Trane Technologies has a 12-month low of $73.73 and a 12-month high of $170.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,449.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,933,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,156,000 after acquiring an additional 798,631 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,959,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $410,327,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,246,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,070,000 after buying an additional 11,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,857,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,625,000 after acquiring an additional 306,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

