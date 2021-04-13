Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Barclays

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $173.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.47.

Shares of TT stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $170.51. The company had a trading volume of 36,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,793. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.61 and its 200 day moving average is $146.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Trane Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $73.73 and a fifty-two week high of $170.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a PE ratio of 45.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

