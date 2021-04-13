Travis Perkins’ (TPRKY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Travis Perkins from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

TPRKY stock opened at $22.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.30. Travis Perkins has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $24.30.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

