TRH Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

TRH Financial LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.0% of TRH Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $161.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

