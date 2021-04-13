TRH Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

TRH Financial LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,707 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 1.8% of TRH Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Walmart by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,859 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,819 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,362,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,776 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 58,616 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 178,833 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 410,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total transaction of $53,946,527.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,031,456.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,035,000 shares of company stock worth $267,991,487 over the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.11.

NYSE:WMT opened at $139.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.01 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

