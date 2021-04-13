TRH Financial LLC Has $300,000 Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

TRH Financial LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,512 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the quarter. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,154 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,880 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 19.0% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,074 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $59.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $110.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.25. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,256 shares of company stock valued at $3,891,966 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.38.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

