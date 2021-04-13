TRH Financial LLC Sells 918 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

TRH Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 1.3% of TRH Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 15.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 20,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 108.2% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $299,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 44.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth about $510,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.75.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $101.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $112.70. The company has a market capitalization of $196.07 billion, a PE ratio of -16.58, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

