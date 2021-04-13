TRH Financial LLC Sells 998 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

TRH Financial LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWH Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 24,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 148,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $43.64 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $47.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.05.

