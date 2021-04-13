Trilogy Capital Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,787,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,732,000 after purchasing an additional 191,508 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,734,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,648,000 after purchasing an additional 335,837 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,737,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,618,000 after purchasing an additional 341,613 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,731,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,640,000 after purchasing an additional 211,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,392,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,804,000 after purchasing an additional 16,604 shares during the last quarter.

VIG opened at $151.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.11. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $107.08 and a 1 year high of $151.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

